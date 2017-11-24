Muskegon Heights boxing legend dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A local boxer known for his good moves and kind heart has died.

Phil Baldwin died Sunday at the age of 75. Loved-ones and friends say Baldwin helped created a boxing community in Muskegon Heights.

Friends tell FOX 17 that Baldwin was a young boxing phenomenon in Muskegon in the 1960s and he won a number of Golden Gloves Boxing titles. He also fought alongside Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, in the 1960 Olympics.

Baldwin returned to Muskegon Heights and became an electrician. He raised eight kids in Muskegon Heights and lived there more than 70 years.