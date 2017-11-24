Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy honored at vigil

Posted 8:02 AM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43AM, November 24, 2017

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Thanksgiving night candlelight vigil drew more than 100 people to honor an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Deputy Michelle Miller said Thursday that her colleague, Eric Overall, was “even-keeled,” ”compassionate” and driven by integrity. His wife, Sonja Overall, said he would help anybody — “even the bad guys.”

Authorities say the 50-year-old Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

He had been with the department for 22 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s