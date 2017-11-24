Police searching for man missing from Kalamazoo

Posted 4:05 PM, November 24, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Kalamazoo man.

Daniel Redd, from Kalamazoo Township Police

Daniel Redd, 37, was last seen early Wednesday morning as he left his home with friends in the 1300 block of Ravine Road.  Township police say they believe he walked or may have gotten a ride from someone in that area.

Redd is described as being a light-skinned black male, about 6’2″ tall, about 210 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks, which are partially blond.  He was last seen wearing a red Nike windbreaker, white-washed blue jeans, red Nike shoes and a red Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information should call Township police at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

