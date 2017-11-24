× Teen dies in crash overnight in Van Buren Co.

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teen was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Van Buren County.

Michigan State Police say that Warren Bogseth, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Bridget Blogett, 20, of Gobles when she crashed into another vehicle on Red Arrow Highway near 70th Street in Hartford Township at about 1:30 a.m. Bogeth was killed in the crash. Blogett was taken with injuries to Lakeland Hospital in Watervliet.

The driver of the other vehicle, Steven Tate, 32, of Hartford, was also injured and treated at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Police say that drug use may have contributed to the crash, but are not saying by whom. They say they are still investigating the crash.