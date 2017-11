Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Before the leftovers are even cold, shoppers in West Michigan are hitting stores for early Black Friday sales.

Managers at Best Buy on 28th Street in Grand Rapids say they had a line wrapped around the store before they opened their doors. Many of the shoppers there say the hot items this year are televisions, laptops and athletic technology.

Like many stores this year, Best Buy is changing its Black Friday hours. They will close at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 8 a.m.