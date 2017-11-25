Funeral for local business owner Saturday

Posted 5:31 AM, November 25, 2017, by

Gerald Love, owner of Brother Love Towing. Courtesy Love's family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Loved ones are expected to pay their final respects to a West Michigan business owner who was shot and killed earlier this month.

The viewing for Gerald Love is Saturday at 10 AM with his funeral beginning at 11 AM.

Love was the newly elected owner of ‘Brother Love Towing’ after his father passed away about a year ago.

He died from his injuries after being found laying in the middle of Crawford Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Love was 46-years-old.

Police say it appears his death was intentional. No arrests have been announced yet.

If you have any information, reach out to Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s