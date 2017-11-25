× Funeral for local business owner Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Loved ones are expected to pay their final respects to a West Michigan business owner who was shot and killed earlier this month.

The viewing for Gerald Love is Saturday at 10 AM with his funeral beginning at 11 AM.

Love was the newly elected owner of ‘Brother Love Towing’ after his father passed away about a year ago.

He died from his injuries after being found laying in the middle of Crawford Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Love was 46-years-old.

Police say it appears his death was intentional. No arrests have been announced yet.

If you have any information, reach out to Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-774-2345.