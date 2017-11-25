× Lehman, defense lead Pewamo-Westphalia to 2nd straight state championship

DETROIT, Mich — Jimmy Lehman ran for 91 yards and a touchdown and was 3/5 passing for 58 yards and another score as Pewamo-Westphalia blanked Saugatuck 21-0 to win its 2nd straight division 7 state championship.

Byrce Thelen added 14 carries for 92 yards and td.

The Pirates defense held Saugatuck to just 147 total yards and 11 1st downs in the game. P-W’s 1st string defense allowed 1 touchdown in the teams 13-game winning streak to finish the season.

The Indians were led by junior running back Jacob Stewart who carries the ball 9 times for 43 yards.