Muskegon Big Reds rush past Farmington Hills Harrison to earn Division 3 state title

DETROIT, Mich – The Muskegon Big Reds have capitalized on a perfect season after defeating Farmington Hills Harrison in the Division 3 MHSAA State Football finals.

Farmington Hills Harrison was the first to the scoreboard after the Hawks’ Ben Williams returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Muskegon was quick to respond with a 26-yard rush from La’Darius Jefferson, ultimately leading to another Jefferson rush for a touchdown in the first quarter knotting the score at 7-7.

In the 2nd quarter, Jefferson again broke free for a 55-yard rush that would ultimately set up another handoff to Jefferson for a touchdown. With about 4 minutes to go until half, Muskegon held the lead 14 to 10.

Jefferson continued his assault in the ground game in the 3rd quarter, scoring his 3rd rushing touchdown from 2-yards out to give the Big Reds a 21-10 lead. Jefferson would add another score on the ground midway through the 4th quarter, giving the Big Reds a 28-10 lead.

La’Darius Jefferson finished the game with 245 yards rushing on 32 attempts, including 4 touchdowns as the Big Reds top Harrison 28-10.