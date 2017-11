Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Investigators say no one was injured in a fire that broke out at a business early Saturday morning.

It happened at Prep Sports Center, in the 800 block of Hollywood Street NE around 6:30 a.m.

Crews on scene say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but they do know it started in the basement.

