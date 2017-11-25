Pair sought after trying to steal more than $4k in items from Big Rapids Walmart

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man and a woman who they say tried to steal more than $4,000 in merchandise.

This happened around 8 p.m. Friday night at the Walmart store in the 21000 block of Perry Street.

Deputies say they were called to assist with retail fraud but when they arrived on scene the suspects fled the scene in a silver passenger-style vehicle.

The security workers at Walmart were able to recover the items but the suspects have not been found.

The female in the picture has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt. The male has a thin build and was wearing a white MSu baseball cap.

If you can identify the suspects please call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150.

