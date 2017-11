× GRPD on scene of stand-off for several hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police were on scene of a stand-off for several hours Sunday afternoon.

It began around 5 p.m. in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue near 36th Street in Grand Rapids.

GRPD said they were notified that a suspect involved in a case in Kent County had been located. No further details were given into that particular matter.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in custody and they’re working to clear the home.