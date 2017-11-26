× Local organization cooks breakfast for West Michigan families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan organization is helping families take a break from cooking this holiday season, putting together a breakfast feast for the public on Sunday.

The event was conducted by the Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society at 649 Sixth St. NW in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to noon. The meal was $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for kids.

Money raised will go to local food pantries and their children’s Christmas party.

There were volunteers who helped with jobs, including food prep, serving and cleanup.

Organizers said they can always use additional volunteers for future gatherings. If you’re interesting in volunteering, click here to find upcoming time and dates.