New surveillance images released in Walmart retail fraud

Posted 4:48 AM, November 26, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies have released new surveillance images of the suspects accused of trying to steal more than $4,000 in merchandise from Walmart before taking off.

This happened around 8 p.m. Friday night at the Walmart store in the 21000 block of Perry Street. Witnesses say the duo fled the scene in a silver passenger-style car but not description was available.

Detectives are hoping the new images will help track down both the male and female suspects in this case.

The female in the picture has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt. The male has a thin build and was wearing a white MSU baseball cap.

Police say the pair did not get away with any merchandise.

If you can identify the suspects please call the sheriff’s office at 231-592-0150.

