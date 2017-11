× Squirrel blamed for Grand Rapids power outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2,700 Consumers Energy customers were without power for a time in Grand Rapids.

According to the Outage Map, it was first reported at around 11:13 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say a squirrel got into a substation near Michigan and Lafayette causing the outage. They confirm not much damage was caused.

Power was fully restored by 12:30 p.m.