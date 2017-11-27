Bundle up and save with winter gear from B & G Discount

Posted 11:11 AM, November 27, 2017, by

The calendar is about to flip to December and people tend to find themselves scrambling to find their warm weather gear. For families that can't find their winter hats, scarves and gloves, they can head over to B & G Discount to find something to stay toasty at rock-bottom prices.

They don't only have winter gear, they have all kinds of stocking-stuffers just in time for Christmas too.

Leigh Ann headed over to their huge store to see what's on the shelves this winter.

B & G Discount is located at 15632 U.S. 131 in Schoolcraft.

For more information and updates on what they have in their store, visit bandgdiscount.com and their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s