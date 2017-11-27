Bundle up and save with winter gear from B & G Discount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The calendar is about to flip to December and people tend to find themselves scrambling to find their warm weather gear. For families that can't find their winter hats, scarves and gloves, they can head over to B & G Discount to find something to stay toasty at rock-bottom prices.

They don't only have winter gear, they have all kinds of stocking-stuffers just in time for Christmas too.

Leigh Ann headed over to their huge store to see what's on the shelves this winter.

B & G Discount is located at 15632 U.S. 131 in Schoolcraft.

For more information and updates on what they have in their store, visit bandgdiscount.com and their Facebook page.