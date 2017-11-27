Flags being lowered for Michigan deputy killed during chase

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flags will be lowered Tuesday in Michigan in honor of a sheriff’s deputy who was fatally struck by a car that was being pursued by police.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be at half-staff on state buildings and within the state Capitol complex on the day of the funeral for 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall.

Authorities say Overall was outside his squad car early Thursday preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit. The 22-year-old driver Christopher Berak was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Overall’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion Church in Independence Township.