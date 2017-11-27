× Man pleads ‘no contest’ to being accessory in Jessica Heeringa murder case

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man who had been charged as an accessory in a high-profile Muskegon missing persons and murder case has pleaded “no contest” as charged.

Matthew Roberts tells FOX 17 that Kevin Bluhm has entered the “no contest” plea in relation to being charged as an Accessory after the Fact in the Jessica Heeringa investigation.

Bluhm is the cousin of Jeffrey Willis, who is charged with Heeringa’s murder. Jessica disappeared in the spring of 2013 and has not been seen since. Willis is awaiting trial for her murder.

Willis was convicted last month in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also awaiting sentencing for that murder in December.

Bluhm had at one time told investigators that he helped Willis dispose of Heeringa’s body, but then said that he was lying.

We’ll have more details when they become available.