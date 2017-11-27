Man pleads ‘no contest’ to being accessory in Jessica Heeringa murder case

Posted 11:30 AM, November 27, 2017, by

Kevin Bluhm evokes his Fifth Amendment right during Jeffrey Willis' murder trial at Muskegon County circuit court inside the Hall of Justice in downtown Muskegon, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Willis is charged with open murder in the shooting death of Bletsch, 36, on June 29, 2014, alongside a rural Muskegon County road. Bletsch is believed to have been jogging when she was attacked. Bluhm is Willis' cousin. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man who had been charged as an accessory in a high-profile Muskegon missing persons and murder case has pleaded “no contest” as charged.

Matthew Roberts tells FOX 17 that Kevin Bluhm has entered the “no contest” plea in relation to being charged as an Accessory after the Fact in the Jessica Heeringa investigation.

Bluhm is the cousin of Jeffrey Willis, who is charged with Heeringa’s murder.  Jessica disappeared in the spring of 2013 and has not been seen since.  Willis is awaiting trial for her murder.

Willis was convicted last month in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.  He is also awaiting sentencing for that murder in December.

Bluhm had at one time told investigators that he helped Willis dispose of Heeringa’s body, but then said that he was lying.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s