Man struck, killed crossing the East Beltline overnight

Posted 4:40 AM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27AM, November 27, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

KENTWOOD, Mich. — All but one northbound lane of the East Beltline Avenue SE between Mall Drive and 28th Street were closed for several hours Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the roadway.

According to police just after midnight a vehicle struck a man, 32, who was crossing the East Beltline Avenue SE in Kentwood.

The male victim died at the scene.

Police are still investigation this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 and Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s