Man struck, killed crossing the East Beltline overnight

KENTWOOD, Mich. — All but one northbound lane of the East Beltline Avenue SE between Mall Drive and 28th Street were closed for several hours Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the roadway.

According to police just after midnight a vehicle struck a man, 32, who was crossing the East Beltline Avenue SE in Kentwood.

The male victim died at the scene.

Police are still investigation this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 and Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story.