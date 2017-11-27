Police investigate fatal crash in Muskegon County

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash in Muskegon County that happened Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Brunswick Road and Blue Lake Road in Blue Lake Township.

Michigan State Police say a Buick sedan was speeding and failed to stop at the intersection. The car crashed into several trees and caught fire, according to a press release issued Monday morning.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was the only one involved in the crash and his identity was not released.