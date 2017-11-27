Police warn of thieves targeting delivered packages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ‘Tis the season for having packages delivered to your doorstep, so it is also the season for criminals looking to steal those packages.

Grand Rapids Police posted on their Facebook page Monday pictures of a person suspected of stealing a package from a home in the 1600 block of Kalamazoo SE.

If you know who the suspect is, use the link above to message Grand Rapids Police.

Police also advise that if you are expecting a package, to make arrangements to get that package to a secure location as soon as you can.