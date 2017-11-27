Sick of cooking? Consider Noodles & Company for your next holiday gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are here, and that means lots of cooking for guests coming over for parties and gathers. Don't push hosting duties aside because cooking for so many people can be a hassle, instead call in someone to cater like Noodles and Company.

Noodles and Company offers a great catering menu to wow guests, along with some other new exciting menu options. They recently just added three new items from their Mac Menu like BBQ Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and Truffle Mac.

Michael from Noodles and Company stopped by and showed off what other yummy options are available for the next big family gathering.

Noodles & Company has four locations in West Michigan:

2289 East Beltline, Grand Rapids

2070 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids

3871 Rivertown Parkway South West, Grandville

12371 James Street, Holland

For more information and to look at their menu, visit noodles.com.