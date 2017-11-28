× Argument between friends leads to shooting in St. Joseph County

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 30-year-old Sturgis man was shot early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 67,000 block if Schimmel Road in Sherman Township.

Police say several arguments between two longtime high school friends led to the shooting.

A -29-year-old man was arrested on several felony charges, according to a press release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word on how severe the victim’s injuries were, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment.