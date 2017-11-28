Choking granddad saved by teenage grandson

PORTLAND, Mich. – A grandfather in Portland is extra close to his grandson these days, after the teenager saved his life.

The family never would have thought the Heimlich maneuver would ever be used in their home, but it was on November 4th.

“I started choking trying to get it down, and started panicking,” says Mike Tackett, Logan’s grandfather. “Oh yeah, I thought I was going to die. I thought I was going to lose my breath and that would be it.”

That’s when 14-year-old Logan McDaniels jumped into action and rushed to help his granddad.

“I didn’t really know what was going on until he finally said he was choking,” says Logan McDaniels. “I was trying to remember where to put my hands, and push up.”

Logan actually learned the life-saving technique a couple years ago while a student at Portland Middle School.

“I never thought it’d happen. I never thought I’d be the one to do the Heimlich. But I was wrong,” says Logan.

The food lodged in his throat was a piece of pot roast, and thanks to Logan’s quick actions, choking on it didn’t lead to his grandfather’s death.

“I come to realize my grandson saved my life. And I’m so proud of him and so thankful”, says Tackett. “Quick thinking on his part, and it had to be. Or else I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Logan’s heroic actions were recognized by the Portland City Council on November 21st with a Life-Saving award.

“I was proud beyond words,” says Chanda Lefke, Logan’s mom. “I mean, what do you say, he’s a hero. I tell him if this happened at a restaurant you’d be a hero to them. Just because it’s somebody in our family, don’t lessen what you did.”

The family is now encouraging everyone to learn the Heimlich maneuver, as well as other rescue techniques like C.P.R.