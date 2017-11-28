Ferris State Football Hosting First December Home Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State football team is one win away from making it back to the Division II National Semifinals for only the third time in school history and the second year in a row.

"I mean you know as a senior you know that no matter what you`re career is gonna be over soon so we`re just trying to have fun and go 1-0 this week," senior KC Zenner said on Tuesday.

But for the first time in school history they are playing at Top Taggart field in December when they host Harding for the quarterfinals this weekend.

"It's a great feeling," junior Zach Sieler smiled. " It's really nice to be here, be home this week. We're just one step away from where we were last year and you can taste it again."

Zenner encouraged fans to come out and witness the fun. "We just hope that all the Bulldog nation comes out. Anyone in West Michigan wants to come see good championship football. We're the only team in Michigan playing and it would be amazing just to pack this place."

The game starts at 12pm on Saturday December 2nd.