GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are a lot of beloved restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and the Travel Channel is making a stop Tuesday to highlight one of them.

The Beltline Bar will showcase their ‘Famous Wet Burrito’ to the Travel Channel and are inviting the community to join in on the experience.

According to the restaurant, they have sold over 5 million of their wet burritos nationwide.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.