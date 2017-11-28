Local inventor launches campaign for eyewear-friendly headphones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local inventor is launching a campaign meant to help people with glasses wear headphones comfortably.

Neal Brace created Noisefighters, a company that makes a type of headphone that can cover your whole ear if you wear glasses. Often, when someone with glasses wears headphones their eyewear breaks the seal of the cushion, which can be uncomfortable.

"SightLines" have cushions with a recessed channel at the top, which allows glasses stems to slide through; a feature Brace says would be useful for people who like to wear noise-cancelling headphones or who need to wear ear-protection.

Brace says he's hoping the Kickstarter can grow into something bigger.

"Down the road, I'd love to partner with original equipment manufacturers, big name companies, actually get my cushion on their product so people don't have to buy a headset and then buy mine," Brace said. "But for now, if you go on Kickstarter, you're basically helping the little guy out."

Neal is a Grand Valley State University graduate who and says up to this point, he's been entirely self-funded. He's looking to raise $30,000 by the end of December so he can produce more.