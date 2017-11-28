Police: Gaines Twp. Target store evacuated after bomb threat

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say the Target store at the Gaines Marketplace shopping area was evacuated Tuesday after a bomb threat.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the threat was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at 1925 Marketplace Dr. SE. Some of the neighboring businesses, including the Staples store, were also evacuated.

The sheriff’s office says the Target store received the bomb threat over the phone. The store was evacuated and employees contacted the sheriff’s department.

Michigan State Police also responded to the scene and are conducting a search at the store.

Officials say the scene is active and are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.