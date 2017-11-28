Police ID body found in river as missing Kalamazoo man

Posted 9:00 AM, November 28, 2017

Daniel Redd, from Kalamazoo Township Police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified the deceased male found Monday night as Daniel Redd, 27, who was reported missing last week.

Redd was reported missing on the morning of November 22.

On Monday just before 8 p.m. a passerby contacted police and reported that they saw a body in the Kalamazoo River near the Veteran’s Memorial on East Michigan Avenue.

Police responded to the report to find a deceased male near the area.  After an investigation, they determined that it was Redd.

Although no signs of foul play were seen, an autopsy is set for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

