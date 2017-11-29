Finding Thomas his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTO, Mich. -- On the sunny Wingeier field Wednesday, Thomas stood beside members of the Grand Rapids Kent Radio Aeromodelers Club learning how to operate their radio controls.

An eighth grader living in foster care, Thomas is 14 and says he often flies drones, and wanted to test his skills and learn how to fly model airplanes by radio.

"It went perfectly fine, I think," said Thomas after his lesson and time spent with KRAM teachers.

KRAM brought out several airplanes for Thomas on Wednesday, meeting at their club's field in Alto. During the morning Thomas' curiosity never waned: he constantly asked questions about the aircraft, technique and the KRAM teachers and members of years.

In school, Thomas says he loves to read. One day he wants to become a diesel mechanic.

"I just love cars," he said, "I just like getting my hands dirty for some reason."

And believe it or not, Thomas told FOX 17, "I love cleaning, that's for sure, especially vacuuming."

Outside of school, Thomas is often enjoying the outdoors to play football, go fishing and just be a kid.

"[I] like to build forts in the woods and stuff, and run around inside and play, and play sports outside, and ride bikes," he said.

As far as his forever home, Thomas hopes to land safely and happily with a loving family.

"Just a home that loves me, that's pretty much all," Thomas said he hopes for.

After his last radio controlled flight, KRAM members gave Thomas a club hat, something they hope he always remembers this experience by.

If you would like to learn more about Thomas, and the adoption process through Michigan foster care, call his adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to send a special thank you to KRAM for this wonderful filming experience for Thomas! If you would like to get involved in KRAM or become a club member, please see their website for contact information here. KRAM also meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the West Michigan Aviation Academy at 7 p.m.