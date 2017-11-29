First responders rally in Lansing over retiree healthcare benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- First responders from across Michigan rallied in Lansing this afternoon. They're concerned about potential legislation tied to retiree benefits and how they're managed.

Police and fire personnel arrived by the busload to the steps of the State Capitol.

“This is life changing. This affects retirees that are obviously currently retired and also affects guys coming into the fire service and police,” David Robb, a lieutenant with the

Muskegon Fire Department said.

First responders are concerned that deep cuts would be made to departments if people from outside their municipality are given power to make that decision.

Mark Docherty, with the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union said, "The question that really comes in is local control. Some people at the state level feel like they need to come in and impose changes that we believe the communities can do themselves."

"The one size fits all model does not cover every city. Every city handles its issues differently," Docherty added.

This isn't the first time the legislature tried tackling the issue. The governor formed a task force last year and found several cities are hundreds of millions of dollars in debt due in large part to retiree healthcare and pension costs, according to House republicans. That's despite the state shelling out millions of dollars to cities through a process called revenue sharing.

State Representative James Lower said, "We're not going to do anything that's an overreach." ​

He said talks are ongoing as to what these changes might look like. House republicans said the point of contention is whether a panel of experts would be allowed to make decisions on municipal healthcare benefits or to keep the issue between local unions and city administrations.

Lower said, "There's a lot of plans across the state that are massively underfunded, and those very employees are at risk of losing the benefits they've worked so hard for."​

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said, "We want to hear that before a bill sits down or is dropped out of a committee that that bill has sufficient time to be vetted by these groups of people."

He added the group wanted "to have hearings that we are able to go speak to or that we are able to read the bill and then speak those things inside those hearings."