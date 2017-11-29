Former gymnastics doctor expected in court Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, Mich. -- Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Olympics Team doctor Larry Nassar is expected in court Tuesday morning to plead guilty to 13 additional criminal sexual conduct charges.

These additional charges are for cases in Eaton County.

Last week, Nassar plead guilty to seven charges of CSC in Ingham County and could face a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Following the hearing, the attorneys representing the victims will speak about the case. It is unknown if any of the victims will be speaking.