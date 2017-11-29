Police: Girl reports being touched by man on bicycle on way to school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Kalamazoo police are asking for help in finding a man who allegedly touched a middle school girl on her way to school.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. on Konkle Street between Cork Street and Royce Street. Police say two girls were walking to Milwood Middle School when a man on a bicycle rode up behind them. They told police they stepped off the sidewalk to let the man pass and as he did, he reached back and “inappropriately touched” one of the girls. He then continued riding north on Konkle Street.

The man is described as being an older black man, between 60 and 70 years old, with being “scruffy” and having unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a large dark coat, dark-colored pants and was riding a dark-colored bike.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.