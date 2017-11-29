Police say man killed by Eaton Co. deputy didn’t fire weapon

Posted 4:29 PM, November 29, 2017, by

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State police say investigators have determined a man didn’t fire a weapon before he was fatally shot by a central Michigan sheriff’s deputy following a short police chase.

Authorities had said after Tuesday afternoon’s confrontation that 64-year-old Robert Claude Smith shot at Eaton County deputies in a rural area of Brookfield Township, about 20 miles southwest of Lansing.

Detective First Lt. Thomas DeClercq said Wednesday Smith died of a gunshot wound to the head after ramming his vehicle into two sheriff’s vehicles. The Lansing State Journal reports DeClercq declined to say whether Smith had a gun.

DeClercq says deputies had gone to Smith’s home with an arrest warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. One deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s