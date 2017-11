× Portage ice rinks opening delayed because of weather

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ice skating in Portage is on hold until next week because of unseasonably warm weather.

The ice rink at Millennium Park will have it’s opening delayed until Saturday, December 9 at noon, weather permitting. It was originally supposed to open November 25.

You can call 269-329-4522 for updates on the status of the rink. Rules of the rink can be found at the city’s website.