Shields of Hope asking for gifts and donations to help families affected by cancer

Shields of Hope is looking to help brighten up the lives of West Michigan families affected by cancer during the holidays, but they need help from the community to make that happen.

Shields of Hope is made up of public safety officers around West Michigan who spread hope, love and encouragement to those affected by cancer and families in need. Last year they helped out five families, now this year they have a goal to help 12 local families.

Through the Heroes Holiday campaign, they hope to collect gifts, household items, and money donations to help support these families during such a difficult time in their lives. A complete list of items they need can be found here.

There are Christmas trees at nine different locations in West Michigan with shield tags on them of needed items for the families. Individuals can stop at any of these locations, select a tag, purchase the gift and then return the tag and present (unwrapped) to any of the following locations:

Auto Body Xperts, Holland – 216 N 120th Avenue

Auto Body Xperts, Hudsonville – 3483 Highland Drive

Auto Body Xperts, Wayland – 126 Railroad Street

Auto Body Xperts, Zeeland -9389 Riley Street

Crown Motors– 196 Regent Boulevard, Holland

Crown Motors Toyota Volkswagen – 11260 Chicago Drive, Holland

Crown Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – 1127 Central Ave, Holland

The Mall of Crown Motors – 13001 New Holland St, Holland

Legends Design – 119 E Main Street, Zeeland

Back to Health Chiropractic – 10990 Chicago Dr, Zeeland

For those who would like to make a financial donation, click here.

Gifts will be accepted until December 7.

To find a list of drop off locations in the area, visit shieldsofhopewestmi.org/heroes-holiday.