Tractors, chainsaws, trailer stolen from DNR

Posted 10:22 PM, November 29, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Chainsaws and tractors are among the items stolen out of a DNR maintenance building in Ionia County.

It happened at the Sessions Lake Campground sometime between November 25 and 27. Sheriff’s deputies say someone broke into the building by prying open a service door in the back.

The stolen items include: several chainsaws, backpack style leaf blowers, a John Deere riding mower, and a John Deere 60″ Z-Track mower, as well as a 6 x 12 utility trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s