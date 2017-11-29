Tractors, chainsaws, trailer stolen from DNR

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Chainsaws and tractors are among the items stolen out of a DNR maintenance building in Ionia County.

It happened at the Sessions Lake Campground sometime between November 25 and 27. Sheriff’s deputies say someone broke into the building by prying open a service door in the back.

The stolen items include: several chainsaws, backpack style leaf blowers, a John Deere riding mower, and a John Deere 60″ Z-Track mower, as well as a 6 x 12 utility trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.