DECATUR, Mich. — Police are investigating after they say a body was found inside a burned home Thursday morning.

The body was discovered after a fire was put out at a residence on West St. Mary’s Street.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fire as arson. At this time they believe the person found inside was the victim of a homicide.

