Cornerstone Men’s Basketball Wins At Aquinas

Posted 9:47 AM, November 30, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Cornerstone men's basketball team went on the road Wednesday night at Aquinas, winning 77-63.

Senior Michael Bradshaw led the way for the Eagles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s