× Lawsuit over fatal shooting of Eaton Co. teen settles for $2.4 million

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A lawsuit over the fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager by a Michigan sheriff’s officer has been settled for $2.4 million.

John Fuentes, who handles finances for Eaton County, says he hopes the deal allows Deven Guilford’s family to “mourn their loss privately” outside contested litigation.

Sgt. Jonathan Frost shot the 17-year-old seven times during a traffic stop in 2015. The officer had stopped Guilford for flashing his high-beam headlights.

Guilford refused to give his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Frost says he was being punched by Guilford and feared for his life when he began shooting, although a judge said parts of the officer’s version seemed “almost inconceivable.”

Guilford’s family accused Frost of excessive force. Without a settlement, the case would have gone to trial.