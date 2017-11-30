Overwhelmed by the holidays? Take back control with these simple tips from The Intentional Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

December comes at the same time every year, yet it seems to sneak up on a lot of people. It's the busiest and most expensive month of the year for most families, plus with children in the mix the holidays get expensive.

Don't be overwhelmed by all the things that need to get done before the holiday gets here, instead take control over the holidays by getting organized.

Jennifer Roskamp, mom of eight kids and blogger from The Intentional Mom, shares some tips on how people can take back control, and stress a little less over the holiday madness.

Roskamp also wrote a blog on how to Overcome Your Overwhelm In Three Minutes a Day, along with a babysitting schedule for upcoming holiday events and parties.

To read more on how to organize life, diy, cleaning tips and more, visit theintentionalmom.com.