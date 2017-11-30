‘Rapid Redemption’ wrestling coming to Jenison on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- Rapid Pro Wrestling is putting on a pro wrestling event this Sunday at Rebounderz in Jenison called "Rapid Redemption".

The group putting on the event held shows about eight years ago and decided to bring it back.

"We really want to concentrate on giving the fans a really good product, making sure everybody goes home happy, has fun, but also doesn't spend a ton of money," Rapid Pro Wrestling co-owner John Knape said. "We want everybody to just really go home happy and come back next time."

The event starts at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m.. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Check out Rapid Pro Wrestling on Facebook for information.