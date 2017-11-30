‘Rapid Redemption’ wrestling coming to Jenison on Sunday

Posted 11:17 PM, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22PM, November 30, 2017

JENISON, Mich -- Rapid Pro Wrestling is putting on a pro wrestling event this Sunday at Rebounderz in Jenison called "Rapid Redemption".

The group putting on the event held shows about eight years ago and decided to bring it back.

"We really want to concentrate on giving the fans a really good product, making sure everybody goes home happy, has fun, but also doesn't spend a ton of money," Rapid Pro Wrestling co-owner John Knape said. "We want everybody to just really go home happy and come back next time."

The event starts at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m.. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Check out Rapid Pro Wrestling on Facebook for information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s