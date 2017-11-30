× Rep. Conyers hospitalized for stress-related illness, family says

DETROIT (WJBK/Fox 2 Detroit) – Congressman John Conyers is in the hospital, according to family friend Sam Riddle.

FOX 2’s Robin Murdoch has been outside the representative’s house in Detroit Thursday morning, and Riddle came to the home just before 9 a.m. to say Conyers was in the hospital.

Riddle told Murdoch Conyers is “resting comfortably with Monica by his side.” He didn’t go into further detail as to why he’s in the hospital, but did say that it was stress-related.

Multiple women have come forward saying they have been sexually harassed by Rep. Conyers.

Just hours earlier on Thursday, one of the women came public with her story on the “Today” show.

Marion Brown broke her nondisclosure agreement after reaching a settlement with Conyers and spoke on the “Today” show. She said Rep. Conyers would invite her to hotels with the guise of discussing business, and then proposition her for sex. She also said he touched her inappropriately several times over the years. You can read more about her interview here.

Riddle, a political consultant in Detroit, has worked closely with Conyers’s wife, Monica, over the years. Monica is a former Detroit City Council member.

“[John Conyers] is doing okay, as well as can be expected for a gentleman that’s approaching 90 years of age. You can wait out here all you want; he won’t be coming out,” Riddle said outside of Conyers’s home Thursday.

An attorney for the 88-year-old lawmaker said he will fight allegations of sexual misconduct involving former female staff members.

Arnold Reed tells The Associated Press that Conyers is innocent and has no plans to resign. Reed adds that anyone making inappropriate touching or other claims against the Detroit Democrat should be prepared to back them up.

Conyers earlier this week announced that he’s stepping down from his leadership position on the House Judiciary Committee. Two Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state have called on Conyers to resign. The Ethics Committee has opened an investigation.