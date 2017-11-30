Tips on maintaining house heat during winter from Crystal Flash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michigan has been pretty blessed with some comfortable temperatures, but that doesn't mean people didn't have to turn on the heat. The weather is only going to get worse, and with the holidays coming up it's important to keep the house warm enough so nothing freezes over while traveling.

John from Crystal Flash shares some tips on how to maintain the heating in the house if leaving home for the holidays.

For people traveling for an extended period of time during the winter, they should do the following:

Leave the heat on Shut the water off Allow for airflow Turn off non-essential electric and gas Properly disconnect and store propane tanks

