23-year-old Woman missing out of Newaygo Co

Posted 11:58 AM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, December 1, 2017

Photo of Jessie Zimmerman provided by the Newaygo Co Sheriff’s Office

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman Friday.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Jessie Zimmerman was last seen in the Maple Island and 48th Street area around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. They say she has not not been seen or heard from since then.

Zimmerman is described as a five foot, six inches tall, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 689-7303 or Silent Observer at (231) 652-1121.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s