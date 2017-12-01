East Kentwood defeats Muskegon to improve to 2-0

Posted 11:31 PM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, December 1, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich.--- East Kentwood finished as State Runner Up last season and got off to a good start with a win over Grand Rapid Christian on Tuesday. The Falcons would have to travel to Muskegon for their second game of the year. East Kentwood improved to 2-0 with the 69-44 win over the Big Reds.

