MUSKEGON, Mich.--- East Kentwood finished as State Runner Up last season and got off to a good start with a win over Grand Rapid Christian on Tuesday. The Falcons would have to travel to Muskegon for their second game of the year. East Kentwood improved to 2-0 with the 69-44 win over the Big Reds.
East Kentwood defeats Muskegon to improve to 2-0
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Falcons eager to get back to state finals
-
Battle Creek Harper Creek wins 16-14 over East Lansing
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 3
-
Bakita and Book Week 12
-
Blitz Preview Week 7