Fox Sports Saturday – Full day of action on FOX 17

FOX 17 – Get ready for a full Saturday of sports here on FOX 17.

First, at 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports premiers their 100,000 Cameras show which launched by asking fans at last week’s Michigan vs. Ohio State game in Ann Arbor.  Watch and see if your video got on the show!

At Noon, pre-game starts for the Big 12 Championship football game between #3 Oklahoma and #11 TCU.  Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

At 5:00 p.m., Ohio State and Wisconsin tip off the Big 10 basketball season.  Then at 8:00 p.m., the Buckeyes and the Badgers also face off in the Big 10 Championship football game in Indianapolis.

There will be no FOX 17 News late Saturday night. Catch updates on news of the day on FOX17Online.com  or the FOX 17 News and Weather apps.

