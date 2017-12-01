One person dead, two kids hurt in Van Buren Co. crash

Posted 8:49 AM, December 1, 2017, by

HARTFORD, Mich. – One person is dead and two children were injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Van Buren County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday at 66th Avenue and County Road 687, according to Van Buren County Dispatch.  The crash involved a car and a semi-truck.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the driver of the car was killed and two children that were in that car have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.  The condition of the driver of the semi-truck is also not known.

A utility pole was also hit in the crash. Crews are working at the scene to fix that damage.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

