Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Roxy! She's a puppy who loves to cuddle and is looking for a new home!

On Saturday the Humane Society of West Michigan is waiving fees for critters and cats, in addition to a discounted fee of $50 for adults dogs and kittens.

For more information on Roxy or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.