Todd & Leigh Ann play with fire! Watch fire eating and more at the Danger Circus

Watch performers breathe fire, walk on glass, juggle knives, and more vaudeville acts at the Danger Circus this weekend.
Thom Britton, The Fire Eater in the Danger Circus, gives a demonstration of what acts people can see at the show, and teaches Todd and Leigh Ann a few tricks!
The shows will take place at the Dog Story Theater Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. There will be an additional show at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets cost $15 each, and attendees must be 18 or older.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dangercircus.com.