Two horses shot and killed, one wounded, in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are looking for information as to who shot and killed two horses and wounded a third in Eaton County last month.

The incident happened sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on November 21st on a pasture on North Ainger Road.

Investigators say the they are investigating the shooting as an intentional act and not a hunting accident.

They say the horses’ owners returned home at about 4:00 p.m. on the 21st to find one of the horses lying on the ground, dead from a gunshot wound in its heart and lung areas. Another horse was standing next to the body and was found to have a wound in its shoulder. That horse is still recovering.

A third horse was found wounded in a separate area. That horse died the next day from its wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eaton County Sheriff at 517-543-5447.